Erode Collector nabs man engaged in illegal liquor sale

September 27, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Wednesday caught a man red-handed for selling liquor bottles illegally outside a bakery on Bhavani Road in Erode.

The Collector was travelling in his car when he found a man standing in a suspicious manner in front of the bakery at Nerikalmedu in the city.

He asked the driver to stop the vehicle and inquired with the man. Officials searched him and found 18 liquor bottles in his possession. He was identified as Govindaraj, 45, of the same area. He had purchased liquor bottles from a Tasmac shop at Soolai and was selling it at a higher price in front of the bakery.

Tahsildar Jeyakumar, Village Administrative Officer Abdul Rahman, and the Erode North Police arrived at the spot.

The Collector inspected the Tasmac shop and held inquiries regarding the number of bottles sold. Based on the Collector’s order, the bakery was sealed and the police registered a case and arrested Govindaraj.

