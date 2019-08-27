Erode Collector issues guidelines for installation of Vinayaka idols

The district administration has asked various organising committees to install closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) at the spot where Vinayaka idols are placed during Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations.

A meeting to review the preparedness for the celebrations was conducted at the Collectorate here recently in which officials from various department participated. District Collector C. Kathiravan said that members of the committee should obtain permission from the fire and service department for installing the idols at a particular spot.

Also, no objection certificates should be obtained and applications should be submitted to the District Police for obtaining permission.

A police team would inspect the spot and recommend for issuing permission for placing the idols to the revenue department, he added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that idols should not degrade the environment and idols made of Plaster of Paris or banned chemicals or colouring agents should be used.

Natural colours

Idols should only be made of clay and natural colours should be used for decorating it, he added. He also added that idols should be immersed at the places permitted by the administration.

He warned that idols should not be immersed at canals that were used for agriculture purpose. He warned of stringent action against the organiser if violations were found

He said that surveillance cameras should be installed at the spot where idols are kept and should be monitored round-the-clock. He sought the cooperation of the public in ensuring that celebrations pass off peacefully.

District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer N. Murugesan, Personal Assistant to Collector (General) M. Dinesh and officials from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department participated.