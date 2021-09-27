Erode Collector inspects Smart City projects

Erode

27 September 2021 22:06 IST

District Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected some of ongoing development works being executed under the Smart City Mission here on Monday.

He inspected the construction of the New Bus Stand at Kalaimadu silai carried out at a cost of ₹45.32 crore.

He also inspected the progress of the construction of commercial complex at a cost of ₹14.94 crore. The multi-storey building would house hyper markets and food courts. Mr. Krishnanunni also reviewed the redevelopment of Perumpallam canal carried out at a cost of ₹200.71 crore. Four bridges, four parks would also be constructed as part of the project.

