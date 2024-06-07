ADVERTISEMENT

Erode Collector inspects development works in hill areas in Bargur panchayat

Published - June 07, 2024 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting the construction of a house for a tribal family at Thamaraikarai in Bargur hills in Erode district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Thursday inspected the development works being carried out in various villages in Bargur panchayat in Anthiyur panchayat union.

The Collector visited the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School at Bargur and inspected the classrooms, computer laboratory, toilets and other amenities. He also inspected the place selected to construct a community hall and also the construction of a sub-centre at a cost of ₹46.87 lakh.

The Collector inspected the work to establish an automatic rain gauge station at the Forest Range Office at Thattakarai at ₹1.40 lakh. He inspected the forest check-post at Kargekandi in the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border and also the construction of houses for tribal families at Thamaraikarai.

Mr. Sunkara inspected the construction of a bus stand at Anthiyur town panchayat at a cost of ₹91 lakh and also the new water scheme being implemented under AMRUT 2.0 at a cost of ₹23.97 crore. He asked officials to expedite the works and provide drinking water to people at the earliest.

Anthiyur Block Development Officers Premkumar and Anandan, Anthiyur town panchayat executive officer Rameshkumar and other officials were present.

