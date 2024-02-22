ADVERTISEMENT

Erode Collector inspects development schemes in Talavadi

February 22, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara receiving petitions couple at Talavadi in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of “Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril” scheme, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara along with officials of various departments inspected development schemes in Talavadi taluk and received petitions from people here.

Under the scheme, the Collector and senior officials spend 24 hours in a taluk on the fourth Wednesday of each month and review government initiatives and projects. They will carry out field inspections, inspect projects and government offices, receive petitions from the people and ensure government services reach them without delay. The Collector began his inspection on Wednesday and completed it on Thursday. During his inspections and the review meeting, he asked officials to expedite the schemes and open them for public use on time.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, District Revenue Officer S. Santhakumar, Deputy Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and District Forest Officer for Hasanur Division K. Sudhakar, Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer G. Divya Priyadarshini, Special Tahsildar for Social Protection Schemes Raja Gopal and other officials were present.

