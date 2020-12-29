Erode Collector inspects counting centre

Erode

29 December 2020 22:26 IST

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan on Tuesday inspected the Institute of Road Transport Technology (IRTT) at Chithode where counting of votes will take place for the Assembly election 2021.

There are eight assembly constituencies in the district that has a total of 19,16,809 electors. After polling, electronic voting machines and other election materials used in the six constituencies of Erode (West), Erode (East), Modakurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani and Anthiyur will be taken to IRTT and kept in strong rooms.

Mr. Kathiravan inspected the counting centre and discussed with the officials on the infrastructure needed for storing EVMs, counting halls and rooms for election officials and counting staff. Issues related to creation of drinking water facility, toilets, power supply and security issues were discussed with officials during the inspection.

Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Saibudeen, Erode Tahsildar Parimaladevi and election officers were present.