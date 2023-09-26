Erode Collector insists on preparedness to face Northeast monsoon

September 26, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - ERODE

With the Northeast monsoon expected to set in around October 20, the Erode district administration has asked all the departments to ensure that precautionary measures are in place to prevent loss of life and property.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Monday, September 25 chaired a review meeting with officials of all the departments at the Collectorate to discuss the preparedness and steps that need to be taken to face the monsoon.

The Collector issued instructions for the formation of various teams at the block levels, including precautionary team, rescue and rehabilitation team and special team to administer relief camps and appoint in-charge officers.

The Collector stressed on desilting and maintaining water bodies, waterways, channels while the fire and rescue services department, police department and NGOs were asked to organise awareness camps among the public on being safe during flooding.

Problems related to the disaster should be immediately informed to the district administration at 1077, 0424-2260211, he said. The Collector wanted control rooms in all the offices of the Revenue Divisional Offices and taluks offices to function round-the-clock to receive complaints from the public.

He wanted basic amenities and generator facilities to be made in all the relief camps while stressed on having separate rooms for pregnant women, mothers, persons with disabilities and children. “Flood prone areas should have sufficient stock of sand bags and water pumping machines,” he added.

Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara asked the Highways Department to expedite desilting near bridges and wanted bulldozers, earth moving equipment and power saws to be kept ready. “Water stagnation on roads should be prevented,” he said and wanted mock drills to be conducted in educational institutions and public places.

He wanted drivers and conductors to be kept ready to work during emergencies while Tangedco was asked to deploy workers at flood-affected areas for power restoration.

The Collector wanted sufficient stocks of medicines and ration items kept across the district and wanted officials of various departments to work jointly during the monsoon.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, Revenue divisional Officer C. Santhoshini Chandra, Assistant Collector (Training) Vinaykumar Meena, Revenue Divisional Officers Satheesh Kumar (Erode) and Divya Priyadarshini (Gobichettipalayam) and other officials from all the departments were present.

