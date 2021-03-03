Erode Collector flags off mobile LEDunits to raise awareness on voting

To create awareness among the electors on the Assembly election and to ensure 100% polling on April 6, a Hi-Tech LED publicity vehicle was flagged off by District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.
The giant LED screen on the vehicle will screen video clippings of film stars, sports persons and other eminent personalities encouraging people who had completed 18 years of age to take part in the election process and cast their votes without fail. Slogans relating to elections will also flash on the screens.
Another mobile unit urging differently abled persons to exercise their franchise was also flagged off on the occasion. The vehicles were launched as part of the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to achieve 100% voting in the elections. The vehicles will go around the district till the day of election, the officials said.
Erode Revenue Divisional Officer S. Saibudeen, Information and Public Relations Officer S.K. Satheeshkumar, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer Srinivasan, District Manager (TAHDCO) Jayanthi and other officials were present.
