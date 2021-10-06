Erode Collector flags off awareness vehicle on rain water harvesting

Erode

06 October 2021 00:18 IST

An awareness campaign on rainwater harvesting was launched by the district administration here on Tuesday.

At a programme organised by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department on the Collectorate premises, Collector H. Krishnanunni flagged off a vehicle to create awareness among the public on the benefits of rain water harvesting.

The vehicle is equipped with an LED screen to play videos on rainwater harvesting. Awareness pamphlets on benefits of rainwater harvesting and methods to construct the structure were distributed to the public.

Officials said that during rainy season, rainwater flows waste into drainage channels.

Harvesting rain water would help in prevention of soil erosion and ensures availability of water during summer, they said.