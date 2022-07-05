Erode Collector felicitates winners of district-level cookery competition

The winners of district-level cookery competition for cooks and assistant cooks from noon meal centres were felicitated by the district administration.

Organised by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, under the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal Programme, the preliminary round was held for all the centres in 14 blocks and in Corporation limits in December 2021. As many as 15 best teams, each comprising a cook and an assistant cook, were selected to compete at the district-level competition held on April 29. The competition focused on preparing millet-based food items without fire and oil to promote healthy eating habits. Best teams were selected and first prize of ₹ 5,000, second prize of ₹ 2,500 and third prize of ₹ 1,500 along with certificates were distributed to the winners by Collector H. Krishnanunni at the Collectorate.

First prize were jointly bagged by S. Valarmathi, cook at the Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) at Rathinapuri, Kodumudi block and A. Arukani, assistant cook at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Nambiyur, second prize to G. Jamuna, cook at the Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) at Karattipalayam in Gobichettipalayam block, S. Meena, assistant cook at PUPS at Poolapalayam in Bhavani block and third prize to P. Amudha, assistant cook at PUMS at Chinnamallampalayam in Perundurai block.

Also, N. Arul Manickam, supervisor at the Government High School at Mugasi Anumanpalli in Modakkurichi block was selected as the best supervisor for maintaining records properly, keeping the premises clean and providing food to students without any complaints. He was also given a cash award of ₹ 5,000. Four school headmistresses were also presented certificates for supporting the staff at the noon meal centres.