Erode Collector felicitates student for making two lakh seed balls

July 01, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ERODE

A class VII student who made two lakh seed balls in the last two years was felicitated by Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara at the Collectorate here.

S.P. Mohan of Government Model School at Panneerselvam Park had collected seeds of custard apple, jackfruit, sapota, jamun and other fruit varieties from his schoolmates.

Apart from this, he collected seeds from his relatives and from shops and made the seed balls with the help of his parents. Most of the balls were given to NGOs in the district who had dropped them in hillocks, near farmlands and water bodies across the district.

Also, he and his friends had dropped the seed balls at various places. He had also written a book titled, Throw and Grow, that highlighted the benefits of throwing seed balls.

The Collector invited the boy to the Collectorate and felicitated him. He asked the Education Department officials to create awareness among school students regarding seed balls and nurseries.

Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Narnaware Manish Shankarrao and the boy’s father Balamurugan were present.

