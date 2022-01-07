Erode Collector asks public to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

Erode

07 January 2022 17:34 IST

Wholesale and retail vegetable markets to remain closed on Sunday

With night curfew being imposed across the district from Thursday, the district administration has asked the public to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and to ensure that they had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni held a meeting with officials of all the departments to discuss issues related to imposition of night curfew, Sunday lockdown, vaccination camps and other precautionary measures necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since essential services are allowed during night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., employees or workers should carry their identity cards without fail. He said that during the total lockdown on Sunday, only takeaways will be allowed in eateries and restaurants from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and food delivery operators should function only during the stipulated time. He has asked the local bodies to ensure that people do not crowd in front of shops selling vegetables, fish or meat during weekends.

The Collector said that people should venture out only for emergency and essential needs and should avoid gatherings. He said that the Omicron variant was spreading fast and urged the public to adhere to COVID-19 norms by wearing masks and ensuring personal distancing.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan, PA to Collector Balaji (General), Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, and head of departments took part in the meeting.

The Corporation has announced that the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market at V.O.C. Park Ground and the Uzhavar Sandhai will not function on Sunday due to lockdown.

Meanwhile, all places of worship in the district remained closed on Friday. Likewise, cinemas have cancelled the night shows in view of curfew.