Erode Collector asks parents to give priority in educating their children

May 01, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector H. Krishnanunni receiving petitions from the people during the gram sabha meeting held at Permugai Panchayat in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union in Erode on Monday.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked parents to give priority in educating their children and ensure no dropouts when schools reopen after summer vacation. 

He participated in the gram sabha meeting at Thusu Nagar in Perumugai panchayat in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union, held as part of May Day celebrations here on Monday. 

Addressing the villagers, he said to ensure the welfare of children, steps should be taken to prevent dropouts and wanted them to give priority to education. Currently, summer vacations have begun. “When schools reopen, parents should ensure their children are back to school,” he said and asked parents to focus on the welfare of their children. He called upon the villagers to plant more saplings and pave the way for protecting the environment. He said that precautionary measures were being taken in rural areas to prevent outbreak of dengue fever through Aedes mosquitoes and added that cleaning works in habitations are carried out effectively.

The Collector asked people to desist from using plastic items and asked them to be aware of various government schemes to avail its benefits. 

Mr. Krishnanunni received petitions from the public and distributed community investment funds to two self help groups to the tune of ₹ 1 lakh. 

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam participated in the meeting held at Kondappanaickenpatti panchayat in which discussions were held on development works in progress in the panchayat and various problems that affect the people. The meeting was held in all the 385 village panchayats in the district. 

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh participated in the meeting held at Pettapalayam panchayat in Mohanur panchayat union during. Issues related to works carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, providing uninterrupted drinking water supply, giving priority to educating girl children and other issues were discussed. 

 

