Erode Collector asks officials to ensure basic amenities are provided in Bargur panchayat

May 25, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ERODE

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has asked officials to ensure basic amenities are in place at all the villages and hamlets in Bargur panchayat in Anthiyur Panchayat Union.

The Collector, along with Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, inspected various development works being carried out in the hill area on Wednesday and held discussions with officials.

After listening to the grievances of people at Solaganai forest settlement, Mr. Sunkara asked officials to fulfil basic amenities like regular drinking water supply, road facility and uninterrupted power supply to the households. He felicitated Jothika, a Class XII student of Bargur Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School, who secured 508 marks in the board examinations.

The Collector also visited the Bargur Cattle Research Station and inspected products such as ghee, butter, and curd produced there. Scientists explained the buffalo breed reared at the station. He also inspected the Government Primary Health Centre and interacted with patients and visitors on the treatment provided and availability of doctors round the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector inspected the construction of houses under various schemes, digging of community well and laying of concrete road to a regulated sales centre at Oosimalai. Also, he inspected the place where concrete road is to be laid to the Government Tribal Residential School.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.