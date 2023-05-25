ADVERTISEMENT

Erode Collector asks officials to ensure basic amenities are provided in Bargur panchayat

May 25, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting the Bargur Cattle Research Station at Bargur in Erode district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has asked officials to ensure basic amenities are in place at all the villages and hamlets in Bargur panchayat in Anthiyur Panchayat Union.

The Collector, along with Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, inspected various development works being carried out in the hill area on Wednesday and held discussions with officials.

After listening to the grievances of people at Solaganai forest settlement, Mr. Sunkara asked officials to fulfil basic amenities like regular drinking water supply, road facility and uninterrupted power supply to the households. He felicitated Jothika, a Class XII student of Bargur Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School, who secured 508 marks in the board examinations.

The Collector also visited the Bargur Cattle Research Station and inspected products such as ghee, butter, and curd produced there. Scientists explained the buffalo breed reared at the station. He also inspected the Government Primary Health Centre and interacted with patients and visitors on the treatment provided and availability of doctors round the clock.

The Collector inspected the construction of houses under various schemes, digging of community well and laying of concrete road to a regulated sales centre at Oosimalai. Also, he inspected the place where concrete road is to be laid to the Government Tribal Residential School.

