Erode Collector asks officials to ensure arrangements in place for conduct of board examinations

April 12, 2022 17:37 IST

With board examinations for Classes X to XII scheduled to be conducted from May 5 to 31, Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked officials concerned to ensure all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

A total of 28,365 students of Class X will appear for the exam in 114 centres, 27,656 students of Class XI in 104 centres and 24,909 students of Class XII in over 100 centres across the district. Private candidates would take up their exams at eight centres in the district. The Collector has asked District Revenue Officer, Superintendent of Police, Executive Engineer of Tangedco, General Manager of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited, Executive Engineer of Public Works Department, Fire and Rescue Services Department, Joint Director Health Services, Assistant Director of Government Examinations, District Education Officer and officials concerned to ensure that arrangements are in place.

He asked School Education Department officials to appoint members of the flying squad, hall supervisors and other staff for conduct of the examination. Also, drinking water and toilet availability, transport and other safety aspects should be ensured by the officials concerned, he added.

