Erode Collector asks local bodies to identify problems in health sector and redress them 

December 21, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

District Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked the local bodies in the district to identify problems in the health sector in their respective areas and take effective steps to redress them.

He was speaking at the District Health Assembly, organised by the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Thindal here on Wednesday, during which Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MLAs A.G. Venkatachalam and C. Saraswathi were present.

The Collector said that assemblies were held to identify the challenges in the health sector and to improve the basic health infrastructure in urban and rural areas to benefit the people. He said that the Health Department was performing well in the district, particularly in implementing the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. He said that the department had performed extremely well during the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked the officers, staff and other employees.

Since activity participation of the community will help in effective functioning of the health sector service, Mr. Krishnanunni urged the local bodies to identify the problems prevalent in their areas and take effective steps to redress it. He asked the staff to actively participate in identifying children who were not attending schools and persuade their parents to send their wards to schools. Also, the health of children in anganwadis should be monitored properly, he said and stressed on the need for the coordination between various departments for maintaining a healthy society.

Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Director of Preventive Health and Preventive Medicine N. Chitra and Additional Director S. Bhavani Umadevi, Dean of Government Erode Medical College, Perundurai, Valli Sathyamoorthy, and health officials were present.