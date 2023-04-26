Erode Collector advises people to stay indoors from noon to 3 p.m.

April 26, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

In view of the prevailing extreme weather condition and the temperature likely to go up in the coming days, the district administration has advised people to stay indoors from noon to 3 p.m.

Quoting the India Meteorological Department, Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that heatwave will prevail across the district in the coming days and asked people not to panic. To keep themselves protected from the scorching sun and heat waves, people should follow the guidelines, he said.

The release asked people not to come out of their houses in the afternoon, unless necessary, and also not to carry out activities that make them tired. He stressed on the need to consume adequate water throughout the day and also take Oral Rehydration Solution. Also, prepare buttermilk, lassi and lemon juice at home and consume it to prevent hydration. He asked people to wear cotton dresses, caps and carry water bottles and an umbrella while leaving their house. “If they experience tiredness or unwell due to heat, they should immediately approach the nearest government hospital or primary health centre,” he said.

The release cautioned people against letting children alone in cars as intense heat could affect them. They should also be given enough fluids, he stressed. He asked farmers to ensure that cattle are tied only under the shades and also given enough water through the day. Since fire accidents could occur, people living in top floors or huts should keep themselves away from electric lines. Also, it is necessary to keep expensive items and important documents safely, he said.