Erode – Coimbatore special train services to be restored from April 1

The Erode Junction – Coimbatore Junction – Erode Junction train services will be resumed as unreserved express special trains from April 1.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.06801 Erode Junction – Coimbatore Junction unreserved express (MEMU) special train (Daily) would leave Erode Junction at 7.15 a.m. and reach Coimbatore Junction at 9.45 a.m.

Likewise, Train No.06800 Coimbatore Junction – Erode Junction unreserved express (MEMU) special train (Daily) would leave Coimbatore Junction at 6.35 p.m. and reach Erode Junction at 9.15 p.m. The trains would not stop at Singanallur station and stoppage in the station would be notified later.

The trains, comprising eight coaches (two motor cars and six trailer cars), would run from April 1, the release added.