Erode city reels under traffic congestion during festival

Several roads in the city experienced severe traffic congestion, leaving shoppers and motorists stranded for extended periods.

Temporary shops encroaching on public pavements, along with street vendors and hawkers selling cosmetics and other goods, contributed to the difficulties faced by shoppers on Wednesday. The special buses operating for the festival caused a significant increase in vehicle traffic at the bus stand located at the intersection of Mettur Road and Sakthi Road, leading to a standstill. Additionally, the influx of vehicles from nearby educational institutions in the afternoon further exacerbated the situation, causing traffic to crawl along that stretch of road.

Despite the presence of police personnel at the GH Roundabout and Panneerselvam Park junction, regulating traffic proved to be a challenge. The bus stop outside the district police office on Gandhiji Road was crowded all day due to a shortage of buses, causing significant hardship for commuters. With long wait times to board buses, many passengers expressed the need for additional services during the festival season to help alleviate the situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.