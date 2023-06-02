Erode city reels under traffic congestion due to works on arterial roads

June 02, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

Construction of stormwater drains on all the arterial roads in the city is leading to frequent traffic congestion even as motorists urge the Highways Department to expedite the works.

Under the Model City project, Gandhiji Road, E.V.N. Road and the stretch of Chennimalai Road from Kalaimadu Silai to petrol bunk is being developed by the Highways Department.

The works include construction of stormwater drain, besides widening and re-laying of the roads. The slow pace of construction of the drain on E.V.N. Road is leading to frequent congestion during the day. Commercial establishments, hospitals and hotels function on the stretch and in the absence of parking space, two-wheelers and four-wheelers are parked on the road adding to the congestion. Also, movement of lorries to the weighing bridge in the area during peak hours is posing problems for road users.

Likewise, construction of a drain is in progress on Gandhiji Road where a large number of banks, establishments, head post office, BSNL office, nationalised and private banks, ATMS, hospitals and textile markets are situated. “Both Gandhiji Road and E.V.N. Road remain chaotic during the day and vehicles move at a snail’s pace during peak hours,” said T. Vaidiyanathan of Kollampalayam.

He said that unauthorised parking of vehicles on the road and encroachment of road space by shopkeepers remain a concern for motorists and pedestrians.

Likewise, construction of a drain is in progress on Cauvery Road, R.K.V. Road, and Perundurai Road affecting vehicle movement. “The mercury level continued to be over 41 degree Celsius even after ‘Kathiri Veyil’ ended. Due to traffic congestion, motorists face extreme heat as we are stuck in traffic on all the city roads,” said N. Boopathi, a worker at a private company.

He said reaching the bus stand from Kalaimadu Silai is a Herculean task due to the works and urged the authorities to speed up the works.