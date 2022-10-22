Erode city reels under traffic congestion as festival shoppers throng bazaar areas

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 22, 2022 17:50 IST

Crowd at the bazaar street in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With just a day left for Deepavali, thousands of people thronged the bazaar areas for last-minute purchase, leading to traffic congestion on the arterial roads here on Saturday.

Textile and jewellery showrooms, shops selling firecrackers, mobile phones and household appliances that are situated on R.K.V. Road, Manikoondu, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Panneerselvam Park, Sakthi Road, Gandhiji Road and Mettur Road witnessed brisk business throughout the day.

Frequent traffic congestion at GH Roundabout and Panneerselvam Park junction and absence of adequate policemen to regulate traffic worried road users. Police personnel had a tough time regulating traffic on arterial roads as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace. Apart from monitoring the crowd from temporarily erected watchtowers, awareness audio messages were played at crowded areas asking people to be cautious against pocketpickers. Following road and culvert works at many places, vehicle movement was also disrupted leading to congestion.

“After three years we are witnessing brisk business,” said Geetha, who sells fancy items on R.K. V. Road.

