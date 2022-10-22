Erode city reels under traffic congestion as festival shoppers throng bazaar areas

With just a day left for Deepavali, thousands of people thronged the bazaar areas for last-minute purchase, leading to traffic congestion on the arterial roads here on Saturday.

Textile and jewellery showrooms, shops selling firecrackers, mobile phones and household appliances that are situated on R.K.V. Road, Manikoondu, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Panneerselvam Park, Sakthi Road, Gandhiji Road and Mettur Road witnessed brisk business throughout the day.

Frequent traffic congestion at GH Roundabout and Panneerselvam Park junction and absence of adequate policemen to regulate traffic worried road users. Police personnel had a tough time regulating traffic on arterial roads as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace. Apart from monitoring the crowd from temporarily erected watchtowers, awareness audio messages were played at crowded areas asking people to be cautious against pocketpickers. Following road and culvert works at many places, vehicle movement was also disrupted leading to congestion.

“After three years we are witnessing brisk business,” said Geetha, who sells fancy items on R.K. V. Road.

At the railway station, the crowd was unusual as passengers in large numbers boarded and alighted from the trains. As many as 100 special buses were operated by the TNSTC, Erode region, while special buses also arrived from various other destinations.