Erode city needs multi-storeyed parking lots

With a sharp increase in vehicle population impeding free flow of traffic in the city, motorists and the public wanted multi-storeyed and underground parking lots established at select places here.

Erode Municipality was upgraded as a Corporation (109.52 sq km) in 2008 and unplanned growth, intense urban sprawl and limited road space with increase in vehicle movement continue to be a major challenge for all. Absence of footpaths, haphazard parking and poor road conditions cause immense hardship to pedestrians and motorists on all the arterial roads in the city.

Commercial establishments, nationalised and private banks, textile market, showrooms and other establishments present on arterial roads do not have parking lots and the customers are forced to park their vehicles on the road.

On R.K.V. Road, people are allowed to park their vehicles in the designated parking areas owned by a few textile showrooms. Except this, most of the parking on the road is unauthorised as no specific parking lots are available.

V. Kaveen, a motorist, said designated on-street parking was absent in the city leading to chaos. “The parking space available under the flyover on Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and Perundurai Road is occupied by taxis and autorickshaws round the clock,” he added and wanted parking bays with bay markings introduced. Residents of Periyar Nagar said their area continued to be filled with vehicles for want of parking space near hospitals.

Motorists and shopkeepers said that a long-term strategy was needed to solve the parking problems in the city and multiple-parking lots could be the only solution. “R.K.V. Road, Gandhiji Road, Mettur Road, Sakthi Road and market areas are crowded throughout the year and parking lots are needed,” said T. Kirubha, a motorist. She said pedestrians were forced to walk on the busy roads as both the sides of roads were used for unauthorised parking. “Let the city have multi-storeyed parking lots at many spots that will solve all major traffic problems,” she added.

Residents said when many projects were being implemented under the Smart City Mission, none was taken up to solve the parking problems.