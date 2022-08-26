Erode: Child dies as roof falls on her

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 26, 2022 18:09 IST

A four-year-old girl died when a cement roof fell on her while she was sleeping at a power loom unit here on Thursday night.

The victim was identified as Ayisha, daughter of Rahman and Reshama, native of Uttar Pradesh. The couple was working at the power loom unit at Sanarkadu in Periyavalasu and the child was sleeping on the floor. Due to heavy rain, the wall of the nearby house fell on the cement roof and the roof fell on her. The couple took the girl to the District Headquarters and Hospital where doctors declared her dead. The police registered a case.

