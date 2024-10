The unreserved superfast special trains that were announced to be operated between Erode and Chennai Central on October 30, 31 and November 3, have been cancelled. A release from Salem Railway Division said it was earlier announced that Train Nos.06094 / 06093 Erode – Chennai Central – Erode unreserved superfast special trains, would run for three days. But, the train services have been cancelled, the release added.

