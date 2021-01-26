Erode central bus terminus to be modernised at ₹ 29.50 crore

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Monday laid the foundation for the modernisation of the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminus here at ₹ 29.50 crore.
Under the Smart City Mission projects, the work will be carried out in three packages - modernisation works at ₹ 14.70 crore, additional parking facilities and new mini bus shelter at ₹ 5.50 crore and improvement works at ₹ 9.30 crore.
Modernisation works include realigning the bus bays to create more space, modifying the entry and exit ways, granite flooring, installing solar lights on the premises, modern seating arrangements for commuters. Construction of compound walls and front elevation will be part of the improvement works.
The existing two-wheeler parking stand near the Erode Town Traffic Police Station will be demolished and an underground parking system will be established and a mini bus stand will come on it. Mofussil buses, town buses and minibuses will have separate entry points and the works are expected to be completed in 18 months.
Collector C. Kathiravan, MLA K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East), Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and other officials were present during the ceremony.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath