Erode central bus terminus to be modernised at ₹ 29.50 crore

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Monday laid the foundation for the modernisation of the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminus here at ₹ 29.50 crore.

Under the Smart City Mission projects, the work will be carried out in three packages - modernisation works at ₹ 14.70 crore, additional parking facilities and new mini bus shelter at ₹ 5.50 crore and improvement works at ₹ 9.30 crore.

Modernisation works include realigning the bus bays to create more space, modifying the entry and exit ways, granite flooring, installing solar lights on the premises, modern seating arrangements for commuters. Construction of compound walls and front elevation will be part of the improvement works.

The existing two-wheeler parking stand near the Erode Town Traffic Police Station will be demolished and an underground parking system will be established and a mini bus stand will come on it. Mofussil buses, town buses and minibuses will have separate entry points and the works are expected to be completed in 18 months.

Collector C. Kathiravan, MLA K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East), Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and other officials were present during the ceremony.