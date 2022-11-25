Erode central bus terminus modernisation works to be completed by March 2023

November 25, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A shelter set up for commuters at the Central Bus Terminus in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With 70% to 80% works to renovate the Central Bus Terminus in Erode city at a total cost of ₹44 crore completed, the civic body officials are hopeful of completing all the works by March 2023.

Spread over 12 acre in the heart of the city with two entry and two exits, the terminus was opened to the public in 1973 and caters to inter-city, intra-city services and mini-buses. Under the Smart City Mission, work began in September 2021 to modernise, carry out improvement works and create additional parking facilities. The old structure that housed the commercial complex was demolished and work is in progress to construct a new complex. A mini bus shelter with underground parking facility is being established along the Mettur and Sakthi road junction.

An engineer said that existing shelters for commuters were removed and a new shelter was constructed. He said that granite flooring work was completed and seating arrangement for commuters would be finished in a few weeks.

