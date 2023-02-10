Erode bypoll: Final list of candidates to be announced today

February 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - ERODE

The final list of candidates contesting in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection will be announced at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Following the death of former MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had on January 18 announced the byelection. The filing of nominations began on January 31 and concluded on February 7. The scrutiny of papers was carried out on February 8. Then Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar announced that 83 nominations were accepted and 38 were rejected.

Of the total nominations accepted, three candidates belong to recognised national and State political parties, 31 belong to recognised parties (other than the recognised national and State parties) and 49 candidates are Independents.

Withdrawal of nomination is allowed till 3 p.m. on Friday. Thereafter, the final list of candidates, along with their symbols, will be published. A list of 191 symbols were displayed on the notice board at the Corporation office for the Independent candidates to choose from. “If a symbol is sought by more than one candidate, the draw of lot would decide the symbol for the candidate,” said an election official.

Polling will take place on February 27 and counting of votes on March 2.