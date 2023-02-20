Erode byelection campaign ensures livelihood for artistes

February 20, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ERODE

Drums beaters are more sought during elections as they are crucial in seeking the attention of the electors during campaigns. Hence, the blaring music not only attracts scores of people, but also ensures the livelihood of artistes involved in the profession.

In a closely fought contest between the DMK and the AIADMK in the bypoll to Erode (East) Assembly constituency for which polling was scheduled for February 27, political parties are leaving no stone unturned in seeking the voters’ attention.

Playing of old songs, beating of the drums, distribution of pamphlets and campaigning by candidates and party leaders are a common sight. “Our drums play a key role during elections and we are an integral part of election campaigns,” said a drum beater T. Purusothaman, 32, from Bhavani.

Each team comprising five to 12 persons or more are vested with the task of bringing the people out of their house ahead of campaigning by the candidate.

They begin work by 7 a.m. and conclude the day at 10 p.m. with two to four hours break during the day. “Since work is for a month till February 25, we were given a consolidated payment that starts from ₹35,000 and depends on the size of the troupe,” said another drum beater Kaliappan, 35, from Anthiyur.

About 230 to 300 drum beaters, mostly in the age group of 28 to 35, are on the job for the election and would be returning to their regular work after the campaign. Most of them are working as daily wagers and are sought during marriages, temple festivals, funerals and during elections.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused immense loss to us and our financial position has started to improve only now,” he added.

“Sometimes, we have to play continuously for hours and our energy level should not go down. It if happens, we earn a bad name and our payment is also deducted,” said R. Kumaran, 35, of Erode, who has taken up his family profession of beating drums for over 15 years.

“We are happy playing the drums throughout the day,” he said and added that on a few occasions they face the wrath of party cadre and also the public. “It is our profession and we face the problems and continue to perform with smiles and full energy,” he added.