Erode BSNL to migrate its service from copper to fibre

October 19, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is in the process of upgrading the services to its copper based landline and broadband customers to fibre and customers are asked to upgrade themselves.

A release from the General Manager, BSNL, Erode, said in order to provide a good, reliable voice and data services to its customers, BSNL is offering the same landline number through fibre by engaging its channel partners for last mile fibre connectivity. This upgraded technology through fibre is offering the customers high speed internet data services of speed up to 300 MBPS for households and business establishments.

The release asked all customers, who are availing voice and data services, to upgrade themselves to ‘Bharat fibre’ without change in their telephone number, and avail international quality data services secured with robust BSNL infrastructure.

Moolanur SDCA of Tiruppur District in Erode region is the first taluk in the State to become copper free BSNL network and Erode BSNL will be closing its copper exchanges stage by stage and will finally stop its copper services by this year end.

For further details, customers are requested to WhatsApp their request to 948661722 or can log on to www.bookmybharatfibre.com and register their requests, the release added.