ADVERTISEMENT

Erode BSNL offers business opportunities for entrepreneurs

February 07, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has offered business opportunities for entrepreneurs to enroll them as new franchisees in its business area.

A press release from the General Manager, BSNL, Erode Circle, said that BSNL is in the process of enrolling new business partners as franchisees for selling BSNL mobile SIM cards, recharge coupons and other allied services in three areas, Erode Rural, Bhavani and Kangeyam areas.

BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle has floated Expression of Interest (EOI) for CM Franchiseeship which can be utilised by the eligible business aspirants. The release said that interested firms / companies with ₹ 30 lakh turnover with two years of experience in the last four years as distributor / distributor of telecom / FMCG / electronics / electrical or any other products with established retail chains can participate in the EOI.

The last date to apply for EOI is on or before 2 p.m. on February 23. For more details, visit http://www.tamilnadu.bsnl.co.in/tenderlistcircle.aspx or contact Deputy General Manager Sales and Marketing on 9486101744, AGM Sales and DM on 9446052212 and SDE Sales and Marketing on 9486108244, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US