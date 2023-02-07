Erode BSNL offers business opportunities for entrepreneurs

February 07, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has offered business opportunities for entrepreneurs to enroll them as new franchisees in its business area.

A press release from the General Manager, BSNL, Erode Circle, said that BSNL is in the process of enrolling new business partners as franchisees for selling BSNL mobile SIM cards, recharge coupons and other allied services in three areas, Erode Rural, Bhavani and Kangeyam areas.

BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle has floated Expression of Interest (EOI) for CM Franchiseeship which can be utilised by the eligible business aspirants. The release said that interested firms / companies with ₹ 30 lakh turnover with two years of experience in the last four years as distributor / distributor of telecom / FMCG / electronics / electrical or any other products with established retail chains can participate in the EOI.

The last date to apply for EOI is on or before 2 p.m. on February 23. For more details, visit http://www.tamilnadu.bsnl.co.in/tenderlistcircle.aspx or contact Deputy General Manager Sales and Marketing on 9486101744, AGM Sales and DM on 9446052212 and SDE Sales and Marketing on 9486108244, the release added.