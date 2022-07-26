Erode Book Festival from August 5 to 16

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate the book festival through video conference

The 18 th edition of the Erode Book Festival, organised by Makkal Sinthanai Peravai, will be held from August 5 to 16 at Chikkaiah Naicker College ground here. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the book festival through video conference from Chennai at 6 p.m. on August 5.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, T. Stalin Gunasekaran, president of Makkal Sinthanai Peravai, said that the festival has been held successfully since 2005 and publishers from across the country and from various countries will be participating in the festival. He said that over 230 stalls with books on various titles will be on display from 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. on all days. The festival will be held on the theme, Illam Thorum Noolagam (library in every home).

Mr. Stalin Gunasekaran said that new books will be published during the festival while interactions with renowned global writers will also be held. Also, G.D. Naidu Award 2022 with cash award of ₹ 1 lakh will be presented to an outstanding young researcher in the country. “He/she must be under 40 years and should have published articles in international journals”, he said and added that eminent scientists will select the winner. The award will be presented by K. Sivan, former Chairman of ISRO on August 8, he added.

As a mark of tribute to Rani Velu Nachiyar, the first queen to fight against the British, a drama will be performed on the life of the fighter during the 75 th year of Independence, he added. About five to seven lakh visitors are expected to visit the book festival, he added.