Erode Book Festival from August 4 to 15

August 02, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

  The district administration along with Makkal Sinthanai Peravai will conduct the Erode Book Festival from August 4 to 15 at Chikkaiah Naicker College ground here. 

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara chaired a meeting with officials at the Collectorate on Wednesday on smooth conduct of the festival. He said that the 12-day festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. and book publishers will exhibit their books in 230 stalls. At 6 p.m. everyday, experts will talk on various topics while a transport facility will be in place for the benefit of the visitors. He requested school and college students and the public to visit the festival and enhance their knowledge and get benefited. 

