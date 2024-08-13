ADVERTISEMENT

Erode Book Festival 2024 registers over five lakh visitors

Updated - August 13, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 05:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The annual book festival concluded in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Over five lakh people turned up at the Erode Book Festival 2024 which was organised jointly by the district administration and Makkal Sinthanai Peravai from August 2 to 13 at Chikkaiah Naicker College ground here.

Addressing media persons at the end of the festival here on Tuesday, its president T. Stalin Gunasekaran said the association has successfully conducted the festival for the last 20 years and in the current year, over five lakh people visited the festival. “Books worth around ₹5 crore were sold,” he said. The president pointed out that new books were released while new writers were also introduced during the festival.

Compared to last year, prices of books have increased due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the components of books, he said, and added that the GST on stall rent should be reduced.

Mr. Stalin Gunasekaran said both the Central and the State governments are taking many steps to promote higher education and wanted the GST to be reduced so that books are available at lower prices for people. “Publishers and vendors are facing tough competition and if the present situation prevails, the number of people purchasing books will fall,” he cautioned.

