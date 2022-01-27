Erode: Assistant Returning Officers for urban local body elections announced

With filing of nominations for the urban local body elections to begin from Friday, Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) with whom candidates need to file their nomination papers have been announced.

Elections were scheduled to be held for Erode Corporation, four municipalities and 42 Town Panchayats in the district. Filing of nominations for the post of councillors for 60 wards in the Corporation will take place at the six offices and the respective AROs will receive the nomination papers. S. Kumaresan, Assistant Commissioner (Personnel) will receive the nomination papers at R.N. Pudur Zone 1 for Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 13, 15, 17 and 23, R. Vijaya, Assistant Commissioner (Accounts) at Veerappanchatiram (Old Zonal Office 1) for Wards 5, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 24, 25 and 26, P. Anandan, Assistant Engineer, Zone 4 at Periyasemoor Zone 2 office for Wards 18, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 35, 36 and 37, M. Gopinath, Assistant Engineer, Zone 3 at Surampatti Zone 3 office for Wards 10, 19, 30, 31, 32, 33, 47, 48, 49 and 50, S. Shanmugavadivu, Assistant Engineer and Assistant Commissioner (in-charge), Zone 4 office, at Kasipalayam Zone 4 office for Wards 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46 and 51 and P. Baskar, Assistant Executive Engineer, Zone 2, at Central Office for Wards 43, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59 and 60.

For municipalities and town panchayats, contestants can file their nomination papers with the respective municipal and town panchayat offices.