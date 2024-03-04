GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode and Sathyamangalam divisions get new District Forest Officers

March 04, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has appointed new District Forest Officers (DFOs) for Erode and Sathyamangalam divisions.

Kumili Venkata Appala Naidu, DFO, Dharmapuri, has been transferred and posted as DFO, Erode, in place of N. Vengatesh Prabhu, who was posted as DFO, Gudalur.

Kulal Yogesh Vilas, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Headquarters), Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Chennai, has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), and DFO, Sathyamangalam Division, in the existing vacancy. He assumed office on Monday.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.