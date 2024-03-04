Erode and Sathyamangalam divisions get new District Forest Officers

March 04, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - ERODE

The State government has appointed new District Forest Officers (DFOs) for Erode and Sathyamangalam divisions.

Kumili Venkata Appala Naidu, DFO, Dharmapuri, has been transferred and posted as DFO, Erode, in place of N. Vengatesh Prabhu, who was posted as DFO, Gudalur.

Kulal Yogesh Vilas, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Headquarters), Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Chennai, has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), and DFO, Sathyamangalam Division, in the existing vacancy. He assumed office on Monday.