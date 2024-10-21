ADVERTISEMENT

Erode and Salem witness widespread rainfall

Published - October 21, 2024 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, Erode district received a total rainfall of 201.30 mm

The Hindu Bureau

A waterlogged road in Erode after heavy rains on Monday, October 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Several places in Erode district in Tamil Nadu continued to receive rainfall for the second consecutive day on Monday (October 21, 2024), leading to waterlogged roads that caused inconvenience to commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water flow in many streams in village panchayats in Modakkurichi taluk was at its maximum due to the overnight rain. Farmers said despite the rain, they continued cultivating paddy throughout the day.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, the district received a total rainfall of 201.30 mm. Modakkuirchi recorded 71 mm, Kavundapadi 46.40 mm, and Gobichettipalayam 17.20 mm.

In Salem district, meanwhile, the Mettur region received 144.6 mm rainfall, while a few other areas received moderate rainfall. The district received a total of 369.6 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded in various places were: Attur 60 mm, Omalur 52 mm, Yercaud 49 mm, and Salem 22.5 mm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US