GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode and Salem witness widespread rainfall

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, Erode district received a total rainfall of 201.30 mm

Published - October 21, 2024 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A waterlogged road in Erode after heavy rains on Monday, October 21, 2024

A waterlogged road in Erode after heavy rains on Monday, October 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Several places in Erode district in Tamil Nadu continued to receive rainfall for the second consecutive day on Monday (October 21, 2024), leading to waterlogged roads that caused inconvenience to commuters.

Water flow in many streams in village panchayats in Modakkurichi taluk was at its maximum due to the overnight rain. Farmers said despite the rain, they continued cultivating paddy throughout the day.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, the district received a total rainfall of 201.30 mm. Modakkuirchi recorded 71 mm, Kavundapadi 46.40 mm, and Gobichettipalayam 17.20 mm.

In Salem district, meanwhile, the Mettur region received 144.6 mm rainfall, while a few other areas received moderate rainfall. The district received a total of 369.6 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded in various places were: Attur 60 mm, Omalur 52 mm, Yercaud 49 mm, and Salem 22.5 mm.

Published - October 21, 2024 05:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode / Salem / rains / Monsoon

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.