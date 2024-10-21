Erode and Salem witness widespread rainfall

Several places in Erode district in Tamil Nadu continued to receive rainfall for the second consecutive day on Monday (October 21, 2024), leading to waterlogged roads that caused inconvenience to commuters.

Water flow in many streams in village panchayats in Modakkurichi taluk was at its maximum due to the overnight rain. Farmers said despite the rain, they continued cultivating paddy throughout the day.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, the district received a total rainfall of 201.30 mm. Modakkuirchi recorded 71 mm, Kavundapadi 46.40 mm, and Gobichettipalayam 17.20 mm.

In Salem district, meanwhile, the Mettur region received 144.6 mm rainfall, while a few other areas received moderate rainfall. The district received a total of 369.6 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded in various places were: Attur 60 mm, Omalur 52 mm, Yercaud 49 mm, and Salem 22.5 mm.