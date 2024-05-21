Erode and Salem districts pounded by heavy rain

Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Erode and Salem districts, affecting motorists during evening hours on Tuesday.

In Nambiyur, rain continued for the second day, leading to water bodies reaching their maximum storage levels and overflowing. The stagnation of rainwater on arterial roads disrupted vehicle movement in the city, causing inconvenience for pedestrians.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Erode district received a total of 62.45 cm of rainfall. Chennimalai recorded 8.7 cm, Nambiyur 7.3 cm, Perundurai 6.9 cm, Bhavani 5.5 cm, Elandakuttai Medu 3.74 cm, Gunderipallam 3.72 cm, Kodumudi 3.2 cm, Kavundapadi 2.9 cm, Kodiveri Dam 3.72 cm, Varattupallam Dam 2.4 cm, Ammapettai 2.34 cm, and Talavadi 2.3 cm.

In Salem, rain that started on Tuesday evening continued for many hours across the district. Due to heavy rain on Monday, the water flow in the Thirumanimutharu River has increased. However, residents complain that the abundant froth in the river is due to industrial effluent discharge. They claim that untreated effluents are directly released into the river, causing pollution.

At 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Salem district received a total of 79 cm of rainfall, with Yercaud receiving 8.8 cm. Other areas recorded the following rainfall: Sankari 7.9 cm, Danishpet 7.5 cm, Salem 7.6 cm, Yethapur 6.2 cm, Anaimaduvu 5.7 cm, Omalur 5.5 cm, Valapadi 5 cm, Mettur 4.6 cm, and Thammampatti 3.6 cm.

