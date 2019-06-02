Erode all set to create dustbin-free city by year-end

To improve solid waste management and to prevent residents from dumping garbage on roads, Erode City Municipal Corporation would soon be inducting 70 battery-operated vehicles and 30 other vehicles to transport the collected garbage to the compost yard.

The civic body launched a Facebook page, Erode Corporation, and a twitter account, Commissioner ECMC, to enable people launch complaints regarding solid waste management and prevalence of poor sanitation in their area.

Speaking to reporters after launching the pages, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that various steps were being taken to ensure that the corporation areas are free of dustbins by this year-end. Currently, there are 30 battery- operated vehicles involved in collecting garbage from the residents and commercial establishments. To expedite the process of garbage collection, another 70 battery operated vehicles and 30 other vans, each at ₹ 5.60 lakh, for transporting the garbage would be inducted by the end of June.

Mr. Elangovan said each battery-operated vehicles would serve 400 houses while the lorries would serve 1,200 houses and transport the garbage to the yard. After segregation of the garbage into degradable and bio-degradable, they would be processed and converted as fertilizers. “We are taking all steps to ensure the city is free of dustbins”, he added.

The Commissioner added that residents can lodge complaints related to water leakage in drinking water pipelines and solid waste management in the Facebook and twitter pages with photographs and other details so that action is taken within 24 hours.