Erode administration sets up helpline numbers for stranded Indians in Ukraine

February 28, 2022 17:29 IST

The district administration has provided helpline numbers for the families of persons in Ukraine to inform the government of their whereabouts.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that due to military action by Russia in Ukraine from February 24, many students and non-resident Tamil people from the district were stuck there. To rescue them, the government has appointed officers at the State and district-level to collect necessary information and help them. So far, the district administration has received a request for rescuing 15 students in Ukraine and the details were sent to the Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

Information related to families or students stuck in Ukraine and who wanted to be rescued can be taken up with District Emergency Control Room at toll free number 1077 and Collectors Personal Assistant (General) at 94450-08137, 0424-2260211 or email collectorate.csecerd@gmail.com. They can also reach the State Emergency Control room at 1070 (toll free) or Jacintha Lazarus, Commission of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils at 94458-69848, 96000-23645, 99402-56444 and 044-28515288. Also, one can contact the emergency centre set up for Ukraine crisis at Podhigai Illam in New Delhi at Whatsapp number 92895-16716 or email at ukrainetamils@gmail.com, the release added.

