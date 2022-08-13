Erode Additional SP selected for Central government’s medal

A. Kanakeshwari, Additional Superintendent of Police, Special Wing for Crime against Women and Children, Erode district, has been selected for receiving the “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2022” for her investigation in a case in Tindivanam in 2019. | Photo Credit: Special Arranagment

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced that 151 police personnel in the country, including five personnel from Tamil Nadu, were selected to receive the award. The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation.

She was selected for investigating the death of three family members at Kaveripakkam at Tindivanam in Villupuram district who were initially believed to have died due to air conditioner explosion in 2019. But, investigation revealed that the three were murdered using petrol bombs. She was then serving as the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tindivanam sub-division and the investigation officer for the case.

On May 15, 2019, K. Raji, his wife Kala and son Gowtham were charred to death and Tindivanam police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC. As an investigation officer, she found Raji’s eldest son Govarthan and his wife Deepa Gayathri had connection in the case. The sections in the case were alerted as a murder and the couple was arrested.

Circumstantial evidence, medical report and the chemical analysis report submitted by the officer in the Sessions Court for exclusive trial of Bomb Blast Cases at Poonamalle led to the judge convicting the couple and sentencing them to four death sentences, double life imprisonment and seven years rigorous imprisonment in October, 2021.