Eravallar ST community of Anamalai hills has its first Group II officer in Dhanya

Dhanya’s dream is to crack the Union Public Service Examination and enter Indian Administrative Services, and this feat will be a stepping stone, according to her parents

Published - May 24, 2024 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
WATERSHED MOMENT: Dhanya, the first person from the Eravallar indigenous Scheduled Tribe community that inhabits hilly parts of Udumalai-Pollachi region to crack TNPSC Group II exam, proudly displays the order for appointment as Senior Inspector of Cooperative Societies, at Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The first person from Eravallar indigenous Scheduled Tribe community inhabiting the Udumalpet-Pollachi ranges of Anamalai to crack TNPSC Group II Exam, Dhanya, a double graduate, received the order for posting as Senior Inspector of Cooperative Societies on Friday.

Overcoming the impediments faced by the community that was the worst affected by displacement caused due to construction of Aliyar, Thirumoorthy and Amaravathy Dams, Dhanya succeeded in attaining her goal through sustained preparation for seven years under challenging conditions, said Thanaraj of Ekta Parishad, a tribal-welfare activist.

Her father Nagaraj is an agricultural labourer at Sullimettu near Udayakulam close Anamalai hills, and her mother Sumathi has been at the forefront of welfare of tribal communities for the last two decades.

Dhanya’s dream is to crack the Union Public Service Examination and enter Indian Administrative Services, and this feat will be a stepping stone, according to her parents.

Dhanya had completed elementary education at Sullimettu Panchayat school, and sixth standard at Bharathiar Memorial Higher Secondary School at Udumalpet. Completion of class VII to X, was at Municipal Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Pollachi, and higher secondary at R.C. Government Higher Secondary School at Ondipudur in Coimbatore city.

After completing graduation in Nutrition and Dietetics at PSG College of Arts and Science, she enrolled again for B.A. in Tamil Literature at Government Arts College, Coimbatore, specifically to prepare for the competitive exams.

Right from higher secondary till completion of her two graduations, Dhanya had resided in the government hostels for Scheduled Tribe students, and sustained her preparations braving odds.

“I owe my feat to the sustained support of my parents,” said Dhanya, who was ranked third among ST students at the State level in the Group II exam.

