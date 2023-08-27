Equity is important to determine the economic growth of a country, says Jairam Varadaraj

August 27, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is not the sole criterion to determine the economic growth of a country. Equity is an important part of measuring the performance of any economy, said Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director of Elgi Equipments, at the valedictory of the three-day annual conference of Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) here recently.

The theme of the convention was “Management Education: Harnessing the Paradigm.”

Mr. Varadaraj said that in terms of equity the U.S. scored 265 value points, while India scored 250 value points. The present day economy demands that a purpose beyond the maximisation of shareholders’ earnings should be built for every company.

The Association conferred the “Ravi J. Matthai National Fellow Award” on Mr. Varadaraj in recognition of his contribution to promotion of management education and practice.

Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM-Nagpur, and Rattan Sharma, Professor Emeritus, Delhi School of Business (DSB), were conferred “Ravi J.Matthai National Fellow Award” in recognition of their contribution to promotion of management education.

The AIMS president, R. Nandagopal, said delegates and students from several B-Schools across the country had participated in the convention.

The incoming president of AIMS, Sudhir Sharma said that the focus of the AIMS would be more on innovation and technology.