EPS takes a bike ride to offer condolences

January 16, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami rode pillion on a moped to pay his respects to a deceased relative at his village on Sunday.

On Sunday, Mr. Palaniswami went to his native village, Siluvampalayam, near Edappadi to celebrate Pongal festival. While celebrating the festival with his family members, he received information that one his relatives Palanisamy of the same village had died. Immediately the former Chief Minister borrowed a moped belonging to a local journalist who had came to cover the Pongal celebrations and headed to his relative's house. His personal security officer (PSO) drove the moped. Local journalists and party functionaries recorded this and uploaded it on social media, and the video went viral on Monday.