EPS is afraid of South Tamil Nadu, says Pugazhendi

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s supporter V. Pugazhendi on Saturday alleged that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was afraid of South Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pugazhendi claimed that it was because of his fear that Mr. Palaniswami was not ready to participate in Muthuramalinga Thevar’s Jayanthi function.

“As per instruction from our leader, O. Panneerselvam, our party cadre are going to participate in the function from Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Erode districts,” Mr. Pugazhendi added.


