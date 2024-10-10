EPS hits out at DMK govt. over NEET poll promise

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said the DMK government was good at deceiving people.

According to him, even as 41 months had passed since the DMK came to power, the action taken by the government to fulfil its electoral promise of getting the State exempted from the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) remained unknown.

He met the family of a NEET aspirant, S. Punitha, 19, of Bodinaickenpatti, who had allegedly ended her life on Tuesday, and handed over a solatium of ₹2 lakh.

Addressing mediapersons later, he said that during the 2021 Assembly election, the then Leader of the Opposition (present Chief Minister), M.K. Stalin, had said his first signature after coming to power would be to scrap the NEET. “But, in the 41 months [of the DMK rule], there has been no solution,” he said.

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had claimed that he knew the secret to scrap the test, Mr. Palaniswami quipped, “Why has he not revealed the secret so far?”

He further said that though the DMK had launched a campaign to mobilise one crore signatures to cancel the exam, copies of those signatures were dumped in bins at the party’s youth wing conference held in Salem on January 21. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

