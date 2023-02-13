ADVERTISEMENT

EPS has no rights to talk about DMK alliance, says CPI

February 13, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan said on Sunday that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has no rights to talk about the DMK alliance.

Replying to Mr. Palaniswami’s allegation that the DMK alliance partners were silent on people’s problems and had become slaves to the DMK, Mr. Mutharasan told reporters that Mr. Palaniswami, who was a slave of the BJP and the Union government, had no right to speak about the DMK alliance.

Mr. Palaniswami did not raise his objection when the Governor failed to mention the names of C.N. Annadurai and Periyar in the Assembly. Likewise, he did not raise his voice regarding the reduction in fund allocation for the MGNREGA scheme and agriculture in the Union budget, Mr. Mutharasan said.

He said appointing people who were close to the RSS and BJP as Governors was a murder of democracy. To protect the party, the BJP was appointing their own party members as Governors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US