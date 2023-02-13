EPS has no rights to talk about DMK alliance, says CPI

February 13, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Salem

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan said on Sunday that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has no rights to talk about the DMK alliance.

Replying to Mr. Palaniswami’s allegation that the DMK alliance partners were silent on people’s problems and had become slaves to the DMK, Mr. Mutharasan told reporters that Mr. Palaniswami, who was a slave of the BJP and the Union government, had no right to speak about the DMK alliance.

Mr. Palaniswami did not raise his objection when the Governor failed to mention the names of C.N. Annadurai and Periyar in the Assembly. Likewise, he did not raise his voice regarding the reduction in fund allocation for the MGNREGA scheme and agriculture in the Union budget, Mr. Mutharasan said.

He said appointing people who were close to the RSS and BJP as Governors was a murder of democracy. To protect the party, the BJP was appointing their own party members as Governors.